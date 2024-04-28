South Okanagan Men's Soccer League kicks off outdoor season, encourages fans to attend

Photo: Eric Newton F.C. Detonate Brewing, the latest team to join the South Okanagan Men's Soccer League, celebrating their first victory to kick off the season

The South Okanagan Men's Soccer League is back in action for the season and, as always, the public are welcome to watch the games and cheer on the teams.

Every Thursday night from mid-spring through early fall, the teams play at King's Park in Penticton, rotating through opponents and gearing up for playoffs.

This past Thursday, April 25, saw the first matches of the season. There are six teams in the league, including newcomers this year, F.C. Detonate Brewing.

The others include White Team, Black Widows, Black Sheep, Blue Bucks and Black Team, with participants from all around the region.

The first game of the season saw heavy rain, but it didn't stop the action.

Soccer action will continue every Thursday night at 8 p.m. at King's Park fields one and two. All are welcome to attend. For more information on the teams and the league, click here.