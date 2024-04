Photo: John Rustad

The leader of the BC Conservative Party will be hosting a town hall in Penticton next month.

On May 11, John Rustad will be at the Penticton Seniors' Centre on South Main Street.

He will be joined by Amelia Boultbee, current city councillor who will be running as the Conservative candidate in the upcoming provincial election for Penticton-Summerland.

The town hall will begin at 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Seating may be limited.