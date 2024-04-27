Comic Allyson June Smith bringing talents from across the pond to Penticton for one night only

Photo: Contributed Allyson June Smith is bringing her comic talents to Penticton

Catch an internationally-loved comedian live in Penticton next week, performing for one night only.

Allyson June Smith is fresh from the U.K. for a Canadian mini-tour this spring, and will be at the mic at The Hub on Martin on Thursday, May 2, 2024.



Smith started on the comedy club circuit but was soon booking headlining gigs at festivals. She has held high-profile slots at the Winnipeg, Halifax and Montreal’s Just For Laughs festivals.

She is also a multi-time nominee for Best Female Stand-up at the Canadian Comedy Awards, has taped her own Comedy Now special and has been seen on Much Music's Video on Trial and CBC's The Debaters, before moving to England.



"Allyson's career has soared to new heights since moving to the UK,” said Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy.

“Her friendly, conversational style is a crowd favourite, and her ability to command an audience is unmatched. If you're a comedy fan, Allyson June Smith live is a must-see!"



Balsdon describes Smith's style as observational comedy, weaving tales that resonate with audiences from all walks of life, and creating an intimate connection with her crowd.

Tickets are available while they last online here.