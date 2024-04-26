Osoyoos Desert Centre kicking off 25th season Saturday with public celebration

Photo: Destination Osoyoos The Osoyoos Desert Centre is opening for the season.

The Osoyoos Desert Centre is back for the season, and invites the public to join the fun on opening day.

On Saturday, April 27, pop by the centre to celebrate spring and explore the beauty of the local ecosystem.

This opening day is extra special because it is kicking off the 25th anniversary of the educational centre. The first 25 people through the gates will receive a commemorative 25th anniversary fridge magnet.

There will also be face painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. And, the centre notes that the antelope brush is blooming!

The centre is also launching its 25th anniversary raffle, with all proceeds going to support the non-profit's work in conservation and education. Prizes include gift cards, rail journeys, plane tickets and much more.

Tickets are available online here.

All are welcome at Saturday's event, which kicks off at 10 a.m.