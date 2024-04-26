Frustrated Okanagan Falls residents fill town hall to hear update on district acquisition of troubled utilities system

Photo: Monique Tamminga Speakers from the RDOS and Ecora walk through findings about a private utilities system before a crowd of impacted residents in Okanagan Falls Thursday.

Nearly 100 property owners from the Heritage Hills neighbourhood packed Okanagan Falls Elementary to hear from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen about whether they will take over the troubled utility systems in that area.

At the Thursday night meeting, RDOS staff shared the results of an assessment of Vintage Views Wastewater and Lakeshore Waterworks systems, which service around 100 homes on the east side of Skaha Lake in Electoral Area D. The results of the assessments were published on the RDOS website on April 6.

The RDOS has been approached by the private utility owner Johnny Aantjes to consider taking over the two systems. In 2022, RDOS retained Ecora to complete engineering and financial assessments of the systems.

Area director Matt Taylor chaired the meeting, emphasizing that the RDOS is not near making any decisions yet but wanted to share with the public what work would need to done to bring the two utilities into compliance.

Property owners also learned that if the RDOS did take over the systems and do the necessary upgrades it would come at a hefty cost to them.

“Approximately $18 million is required to bring these services into compliance. This is a lot of money and ultimately the users will be responsible for this amount but the province and the feds could reduce the costs by providing grants,” said Taylor. “We’ve had success with grants before.”

Major upgrades to the water system will be required. Immediate repairs are estimated at $380,000 with $11.3 million in upgrades which includes a new water treatment plant and monitoring system over the next four years, said Ecora in their assessment report.

The sewer system requires $6.2 million including a new treatment plant.

Without any grant help, households and vacant lots could expect to see an increase in taxation up to $5,800 per year and $2,900 per year respectively to cover capital expenses and increases in operational costs, said the report. There would be additional costs to connect.

The wastewater system has faced environment violations which have resulted in fines of $190,000 to the private owner. As a result, the RDOS is no longer issuing building permits to new builds which includes 34 lots that remain vacant in the Vista Views neighbourhood. Existing homes are also not allowed permits for renovations.

In a series of documents, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy say Aantjes repeatedly failed to comply with provincial requirements to report on and maintain the wastewater system.

“We recognize this is a significant issue that we are working on with the province,” said Liisa Bloomfield, RDOS senior manager of utilities who presented Ecora’s report.

One of the lot owners, who identified herself as Jo, came all the way from Langley to be at the meeting. She wanted to know if there is any timeline when she would be able to start building on her lot.

“We are paying for utilities we can’t access. We pay property taxes for our vacant lot. When can we pull a permit and start building?”

Several residents vented their frustration that there is no RDOS oversight of these private utilities and no accountability by the owner. Others shared frustration that the systems have deteriorated and now the owners will carry the costs of that.

Another resident asked what happens if RDOS doesn’t take over the utilities?

“Home owners would continue with the current provider or try and get the province to take over the system,” said Taylor.

He also noted that the RDOS is introducing a new bylaw that utilities built by private owners must be transferred over to the RDOS to operate.

When a utility is owned privately, the RDOS has no oversight. That falls on the province and Interior Health Authority that oversees water, said Taylor.

Aantjes attended the meeting and said he is feeling optimistic about working with the RDOS to take it over.

“I understand the frustration of the home owners with different things that have happened. As higher standards keep increasing there are a lot more costs that come in to bring it into compliance,” he said.

“I’ve been approaching the RDOS since 2016 to take it over. [RDOS CAO] Jim Zaffino to his credit and other staff are very receptive to it whereas the previous CAO wasn’t as receptive. The RDOS and ourselves are working together to get a solution to this.”

He noted that as a private operator he has no access to government grants so if he is required to make those expensive upgrades, the costs will certainly be borne by the home owners.

He does not agree with the ban on building permits for new builds and renovations.

“We are a third of capacity in our permitted use of our wastewater. The ban on building permits is outrageous. Hopefully the RDOS, the province and our group can get this dealt with and move on,” he said.

The RDOS will continue to discuss the matter before any decisions are made.