Contributed

Penticton Fire Services appear to be on the scene of a fire near the hospital.

Castanet reader Chuck Myers sent in footage of the fire burning at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday evening near Carmi Ave and Carmi Drive.

Footage shows flames and smoke among the grass and trees. Crews look to be getting the fire under control with at least one fire engine on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.