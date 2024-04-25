Career criminal slapped with more jail time for dangerous flight from police on motorbike

Photo: RCMP Andrew Hardenstine, 44, was sentenced for just some of his pending criminal matters in Penticton Thursday.

A South Okanagan man with a lengthy history of crimes will spend another year behind bars for a dangerous driving incident while trying to get away from cops.

Andrew Robert Hardenstine, 44, appeared via video from custody in Penticton to learn his sentence for a 2022 incident that saw him fleeing police on a motorbike at a reckless speed, all while under a driving prohibition and without a licence.

Court heard that RCMP attempted to stop Hardenstine, who is well known to local police, on his bike but instead of complying, Hardenstine took off.

“He was driving in a way that police decided they needed to discontinue trying to purse Mr. Hardenstine on the dirt bike on the Penticton Indian Band and the streets of Penticton because it was unsafe to do so,” Judge Lynett Jung said.

Court heard he was apprehended only when his dirt bike became stuck. He was later released on conditions, which ostensibly were not followed.

Hardenstine has 62 adult criminal convictions, including multiple to do with prohibited or dangerous driving, and many for breaching court orders or conditions.

Hardenstine is also currently facing other serious charges for unrelated incidents. He is accused of more driving charges including fleeing police, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP raided a property in Osoyoos in February 2024 looking for Hardenstine, seizing illicit drugs and a loaded firearm. They did not apprehend Hardenstine until April, when he was spotted in Okanagan Falls and taken into custody, where he has been ever since.

Judge Jung said his criminal record, and his seeming lack of motivation to rehabilitate himself, are disturbing.

“I haven’t heard [anything] about what he’s planning to do to turn his life around,” Jung said.

Hardenstine’s defence argued that a 60-90 day jail time range would be appropriate for the 2022 police flight incident, but Jung felt that was much too little.

She sentenced him to a total of 12 months less two days to be spent behind bars, which takes into account time already served awaiting her decision.

Jung added a driving prohibition but declined to add any probation order conditions after the jail sentence, finding it futile.

“I have no reliable information before me about any will of Mr. Hardenstine to undergo any type of programming or to participate in anything meaningfully that would aid in his rehabilitation,” Jung said.

Hardenstine will appear in court again at a later date to face his drug possession charges and others.