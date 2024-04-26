Summerland Rotary Club Sunday Market seeking extension to the market season and expand down Main Street

Photo: Rotary Club of Summerland

With plenty of successful Sunday markets behind them, the Summerland Rotary Club is seeking to renew their licence of occupation to run the weekly seasonal event, with an expansion included.

The Rotary is requesting council for an extension to the market season so that the market may start one week earlier and conclude two weeks later. They have also requested that the footprint of the market be expanded half a block to the east.

As the road closure for this event and location was approved by council previously in 2016, the district's director of works and infrastructure has the delegated authority to issue permits needed.

The road closure permit for the revised dates and market area has been approved by the district.

Staff is recommending for council to give the market the green light when they discuss the expansion at Tuesday's afternoon meeting.