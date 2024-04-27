Summerland museum shares a look back at the Highway 97 in 1915

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

In honour of Earth Week, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back at the natural beauty of Summerland, when the major highway through the valley was just a slip of a dirt road amidst the lake and cliffside.

According to the museum, the photograph above was taken in 1915 and shows the road along the shore of Okanagan Lake between Penticton and Summerland.

"The photographer is looking north to Summerland, with Giant's Head Mountain in the background. The one-track dirt road pictured here was prone to flooding and landslides," the museum said in their post.

"It has since been developed to accommodate our expanding community and our growing reliance on cars. The imposing silt cliffs, mountains, lake, and sky, however, remain largely unchanged."

For many years the highway was little more than a dirt road and it wasn't unusual for the highway to disappear completely when the lake flooded.

The highway finally got some improvements in 1957, when a new one was constructed to Penticton and bypassed Lower Summerland.

Since then ongoing safety and road work has been done on the highway, the most recent being ongoing work on the stretch north of town, where a major rockslide tumbled down last fall.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.