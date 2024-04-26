Trout Creek dock proposal downsizes to try again for Summerland council approval

Photo: District of Summerland

After being shot down last summer by Summerland council for a proposed private 48-slip dock on Okanagan Lake in Trout Creek, a developer is back with a scaled-back design, hoping for approval.

Last July, council deliberated the request from Kerkhoff: Develop-Build, developers of the 45-unit strata project on Landry Crescent, and decided the sizeable feature on the water was a no-go for a rezoning request.

The large dock would have extended 127.1 metres into the lake for up to 48 boats on a T-shaped dock.

The new proposal extends 108.2 metres into the lake from a high water mark to form a 142.6-metre T-shaped dock and includes 28 shared boat slips.

In a report to council, district staff state that the new design for dock use, siting, scale, and location are considered supportable.

"The proposed dock use is comparable to other docks in the [Recreational Water Use Zone One] within the Trout Creek area, where almost all lake fronting properties have access to a private use dock for their personal use," the report reads.

They note that the overall size and scale of the dock is non-existent in Trout Creek.

"Large-scale shared private docks are rare on any part of Okanagan Lake and the overall scale of this proposal is more aligned with that of a more intensive use, like a marina which is only permitted in the Intensive Water Use zone, than a general permission dock. However, as there are 45 strata residential units in the upland development, the number of slips (28), generally fits with the scale of the development it intends to serve."

The rezoning has received letters of support from the Penticton Indian Band and the Summerland Beach RV and Campground next door, along with a few neighbours.

The proposal is supported by an environmental assessment for the construction and operation of the proposed dock.

The developer has also proposed to provide park enhancements, up to a maximum of $50,000, as a voluntary contribution to the district’s park area east of the development site for additional riparian plantings, irrigation, signage, and post-and-rail fencing.

Since they developer reduced the size of the dock to fall into the Water Use Zone One, only a request for development variance permit is required, rather than a rezoning that was needed in the last application.

Council will discuss the variance permit at Tuesday evening's meeting.