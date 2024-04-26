Bird banding research station at Vaseux Lake will be back this summer gathering unique data

Photo: Matthias Bieber/Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory ome of the birds banded at Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory in 2020.

The Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory will be back in action with its annual migratory bird count this year, after a hiatus due to staffing challenges.

Located south of Okanagan Falls on the unique habitat of Vaseux Lake, the observatory team has been gathering data every year in the late summer through to early fall for more than 20 years, harmlessly catching, tagging and releasing the huge variety of species that travel through the region on their migration.

Data is used to track the health of birds that return year over year, as well as diversity of species, all as part of overall inspection of climate fluctuations and the impact on birds.

"So, how healthy are they? And how many young in comparison to adults are they banding? The reason why places like Vaseux Lake and other banding stations are important in the fall is it really helps to assess how are birds doing in the rest of B.C. and even in the north," explained Margaret Holm, member of the volunteer committee that runs the station through the non-profit Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA).

"Birds are coming through that would have nested perhaps in the Yukon. And so it really gives you a picture of what's happening out there. And biologists do know that there are certain birds that are not as common as they used to be, and it's just a great way to assess the health of those bird habitats throughout Canada through the banding stations."

In 2023, the station was unable to find interested experienced banders on the short-term August to October contract, and had to skip the season. Part of that, Holm speculated, was due to shifts in employment needs coming out of Covid-19 for the type of person who usually applies. The modest salary offered needed to be topped up.

"We've probably offered the same amount of very modest amount for the past few years and we just decided no, we really need to just increase the amount a little bit," she said.

"[The volunteer committee in charge] was able to find a few thousand extra dollars. So the contract is that a tiny bit better than usual and that was just enough to attract people to come here."

Holm couldn't say for sure whether it was the pay increase or better word-of-mouth in the bird-banding community, but either way, they had plenty of qualified applicants this year.

"We have two people coming. One person's from Vancouver Island and another person is coming from Ontario. They're both experienced banders so we feel really lucky to have these two women coming," Holm said.

Work gets underway in August. They have an active school program that allows kids from all over the region to visit the station throughout September and October, and the station always holds an open house run by OSCA in September — more details to come closer to the event.

Holm, a passionate advocate for conservation in the region, is happy to see the banding program will be back.

"Not a lot of people know that live here is the Okanagan is considered a really special place in all of Canada, particularly the South Okanagan, with with unique birds that nest here and nowhere else," Holm said.

"We have more birds nesting here than anywhere else in Canada, like more different kinds of birds, people, people don't realize it. It's a really special area here. So that's why it's good to learn more about them, and see how they're doing."

For more information on the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory, OSCA, and ways to get involved, click here.

For a peek at banding work in past years, watch below:

Chelsea Powrie