South Okanagan Meadowlark Nature Festival coming up soon

Photo: Visit Penticton/Meadowlark Nature Festival

The popular annual Meadowlark Nature Festival in the South Okanagan is fast approaching, with a chock-full lineup of events for every environmental enthusiast.

More than 50 hiking, biking, walking, kayaking, and trail-riding tours are planned, all with an ecological or cultural focus.

They are led by local experts and are limited in capacity, so would-be attendees are urged not to wait to grab tickets. Many of the events are accessible and family-friendly.

It all takes place over the May long weekend from May 16 to 20, at various venues and locations both indoors and outdoors.

The keynote speaker on Sunday this year is Bob McDonald, host of CBC's Quirks and Quarks. His talk is described as a celebration of the "possibility of positive environmental change."

New this year is an online auction which ends on May 18, including gift cards, baskets, event tickets, local wine, original art and much more, with proceeds going to the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance's efforts in using the festival as an engagement tool for conservation and education.

A full schedule and information on ticketing for the various events is available online here.