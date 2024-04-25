Penticton's Discovery House hosting spring BBQ to help raise funds for recovery beds

Photo: Casey Richardson Chef Shayna Shulman and Discovery House Staff member Richard Thompson showcase their new smoker for the upcoming first Spring BBQ Lunch fundraiser.

Penticton's Discovery House will be firing up their smoker for a new fundraiser, hoping to raise funds towards expanding their addiction recovery work.

The "Spring BBQ Lunch" will be a one day fundraising event on May 10 as another way to provide a fairly inexpensive lunch and have a community-based event.

Much like their annual "Soup Is Good Food" fundraiser, members of the house who are going through recovery learn cooking skills and help prep the meals.

"I've been here just over two years and when it's not soup season, one of the most asked things I get is 'When are soups coming?' Soups are great for winter or fall, but we're gonna try something different with the barbecue and shake it up a bit, something new,"

Chef Shayna Shulman, formerly of Smuggler's Smokehouse, leads the charge in the kitchen.

On Thursday, members of the kitchen program were cooking up macaroni salad and cornbread before heading to cook chicken on the smoker later in the afternoon.

The lunch will feature a BBQ pork or chicken sandwich, with red barbecue sauce and pickles, alongside some homemade sides.

While some men join Discovery House with a lot of cooking experience, others are basic beginners helping out.

"We're definitely developing the cooking program more too, so that it's going to be more tailored to each client and actually teaching them skills, right from budgeting, grocery shopping to cooking meals for one or two people up to a family so that when they leave the house, they have that skill set, and then they could even possibly apply to a job. So that's where I come in as the chef," Shulman added.

"I take a lot of pride in teaching people the basics of cooking, but eventually I'd like to see everybody start to enjoy it and understand the nutrition aspect of it. A lot of the guys, they trade their addiction with drugs and alcohol for sugar and coffee. So everything in moderation."

Her goal is to make sure that everybody that goes through the house in their 90 days sees a big portion of the cooking program and learns a lot from it.

Richard Thompson, a graduate of Discovery House who is not its fundraising coordinator, said he can speak from personal experience about the program.

"When I was using drugs, my diet consisted of candy [and] ice cream, I didn't know how to shop, I didn't know how to budget. So it's good for the house as a fundraiser, but it's great for the clients to learn these new skills, something that a lot of them don't have when they come in," he said.

Funds raised support subsidizing drug and alcohol recovery beds for the men at Discovery House, and potential expansion to deal with a lengthy waitlist.

One of the biggest challenges for the program remains to be their waitlist on their initial program.

"It usually sits around a minimum of 40 people and sometimes it's much higher, rarely it's lower than that," Thompson said.

"There's a gap there that needs to be closed."

The BBQ fundraiser is on May 10, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with delivery, pickup and dine-in options available at picnic tables out front Discovery House at 633 Winnipeg Street. A plate costs $18 and delivery is free if people order over four sandwiches.

Orders open up on Tuesday, April 30 and must be in by the following Tuesday, May 7.

For more information or to order, visit their website here. Orders can also be made by calling 250-328-4340.

Photo: Casey Richardson One of the clients at Discovery House takes on prep for the cornbread

Photo: Contributed