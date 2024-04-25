Eat a cookie, support a local cause with the return of Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week in the South Okanagan

Photo: File photo Penticton Tim Hortons owners Nicole and Mitch MacMillan holding smile cookies in a previous Smile Cookie year.

Enjoy a smile, and help local kids during the return of Smile Cookie Week at South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations.

Benefitting the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, a non-profit which provides pediatric rehabilitation to children with developmental delays and injuries, the cookie sale will run April 29 to May 5.

Purchase one of the iconic cookies from Tim Hortons locations in Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be going back to OSNS.

The Stawarz family, owners and operators of the South Okanagan locations, have made a $250,000 overall pledge to OSNS, which they contribute to during Smile Cokie Week every year.

"Partnering with the Tim Hortons South Okanagan team is such an honour for all of us at the OSNS Legacy Foundation and OSNS. Their teams do such fantastic work to promote cookie sales and help drive fundraising. We are beyond grateful for the support this campaign provides to help ensure OSNS programs and services continue well into the future," said Megan Windeler, community engagement lead with the OSNS Legacy Foundation.

New for Smile Cookie Week this year is the confetti cookie for $2.

Bulk orders are also available and can be done by contacting Aiden MacIntyre, director of people and community resources, at [email protected].

OSNS encourages everyone who participates to share their Smile Cookie photos on social media and tag @osnspenticton and @osnslegacyfoundation.