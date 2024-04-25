Annual Spring Plant Sale at Summerland Ornamental Gardens set for next weekend

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Warmer temperatures and sunnier skies mean it's that time of year again — the annual Summerland Ornamental Gardens is hosting their Spring Plant Sale.

On May 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., pop by the fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Gardens Society, a non-profit organization that keeps the gardens running.

On sale will be a wide variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables, tomatoes and drought-tolerant plants.

The inventory will be replenished and added to on Sunday following the first day, so organizers say not to be afraid to come twice!.

Organizers also add that anyone looking for roses should come early.

Master gardeners will be there to answer question and offer tips, plus there will be an "Okanagan Gardening for Newcomers" event from 1 to 3 p.m. each day.

The sale is free to attend, and any money from sales goes right back into the gardens.

For more information, click here.