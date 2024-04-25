Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen hosting free workshops on energy-efficient building

Photo: File photo

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hosting energy-efficient building workshops in multiple communities this spring.

The workshops, funded by the FortisBC Built Better Fund, will be aimed at residents, prospective homebuyers, homeowners and property developers who are curious about tools for more energy-efficient buildings.

Topics will include:

Key practices and considerations when buying/building energy-efficient homes

Green building best practices for design and construction

Outlining the provincial building code policies for “Part 9 residential buildings”

The Energy Step Code and Zero Carbon Step Code for new buildings



Workshops will be run in May and June. Find your nearest meeting:

OLIVER: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Time: 11:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: Oliver Parks and Recreation Centre, Meeting Rooms #1 and #2, 6359 Park Drive Details: Coffee and lunch provided

PENTICTON: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Time: 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Location: Penticton Community Centre Meeting Room #4, 325 Power Street Details: Coffee and brunch provided

OKANAGAN FALLS: Sunday, May 26, 2024 Time: 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Location: Okanagan Falls Senior Centre, 1128 Willow Street Details: Coffee and brunch provided

KEREMEOS: Saturday, June 8, 2024 Time: 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Location: Similkameen Recreation Centre, Bowling Lounge, 311 9th Street Details: Coffee and brunch provided

PRINCETON: Sunday, June 9, 2024 Time: 9:45 am – 2:30 pm Location: Princeton & District Arena, Arena Mezzanine, 167 Old Hedley Road Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Space is limited at each workshop, so pre-registration is required. Attendance is free. To register, click here.