Hear from international Indigenous land defender and coffee farmer advocate in Penticton this spring

Photo: CoDev Neydi Juracan

Penticonites will have the chance to hear from a renowned Guatemalan land defender and promotor of fair trade coffee at a special event this spring.

On Tuesday, May 7, Neydi Juracán will share stories of how small farmers work to protect land rights, using fair trade coffee as a tool for social change.

She is the national coordinator of the Highlands Committee of Small Farmers, also known as CCDA, which seeks to defend the land rights of Indigenous peoples and develop fair trade partnerships for Guatemalan farmers in countries like Canada.

The organization defends land rights of Indigenous people and helps to obtain fair prices for coffee they produce.

The coffee is sold to Canadian consumers through Cafe Justicia in British Columbia, and CCDA describes it as a "fair trade plus" arrangement, with the "plus" referring not just to fair prices but to "strengthening the participation of women and youth, supporting CCDA’s work in defence of the land rights of Indigenous communities across Guatemala, and building people-to-people relationships with scores of volunteers who make the coffee available in Canada."

“We wanted to develop an alternative that went beyond just fair trade, beyond just paying more for the coffee, and so we called this fair trade plus,” Juracán told Canadian visitors last year.

“We want people to know where this coffee comes from ... In buying a cup of quality coffee, you are also supporting labour rights, and also the rights of women, youth, Indigenous people and small farmers. And so we developed a scholarship program and provide health training. We assist with construction of homes and community centres.”

The CCDA also played a role in a successful struggle in Guatemala last fall to defend the democratic process.

Juracán is touring B.C. in early May, including the stop in Penticton on May 7. From 9:30 to 11 a.m., all are welcome to heart from Juracán at the Oasis United Church. No registration is required.