City launching 'Friendly Streets' initiative with street murals around crosswalks

Photo: KVR Middle School

Local Penticton students will be helping launch the city's new "Friendly Streets" initiative, aimed at adding creative elements to community areas both to beautify and keep spaces safe

On May 3, a group of KVR Middle School students will give the program its start by painting street murals on a section of Jermyn Street, framing a new raised crosswalk between KVR and Pen High.

City staff have been working with KVR teachers Melissa Burdock, Hilary March and Carla O’Bee for the project. Seventeen students are overseeing the mural design, colours and concept, which incorporate the school colours of both schools.

“They had such beautiful reasons for the colours they chose,” said Burdock, in a press release issued Thursday.

“For half of the design, they selected shades of blue, representing KVR colours, and meaning ‘strength.’ The shades represent diversity in our community; we are all different and should be proud of who we are.”

Next up will be more street painting on Saturday, June 1. The whole community is welcome to join in on an art project at the intersection of Ellis and Nanaimo streets downtown. Artists and volunteers are working as a team with city staff, with more details to come soon.

“We’re excited to see the transformations at these two locations as the students, artists and community members make their mark on the city,” said Kristen Dixon, Penticton's general manager of infrastructure, in a press release issued Thursday.

“These two Friendly Streets initiatives are just the start of a number of projects we’ll be exploring in the months and years to come to ensure Penticton’s streets are welcoming and safe for everyone, no matter how you move around.”

Incorporating art into roadway designs can improves visibility and reduce the rate of car crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists, according to the city's description of a recent study.

For safety, Jermyn Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic on Friday, May 3, starting after the school drop-off and before pickup, between 8:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

More initiatives as part of the Friendly Streets program include two ‘Safe Routes to School’ studies at Uplands and Carmi Elementary schools, which the city says will be shared soon along with more plans for the program.

To learn more about the Friendly Streets initiative, click here.