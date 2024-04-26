Penticton Chamber of Commerce unveils latest Top 40 winners

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are rolling out profiles on this year's Top 40 award recipients. Read about the winners every Friday morning.

It's Friday again, meaning another chance to showcase the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent, and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Photo: Elizabeth Cucnik

Top 40 Under 40 Award recipient: Elizabeth Cucnik

With an impressive background spanning two continents and a number of disciplines, Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce are delighted to announce Elizabeth Cucnik, former General Manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort and current owner of Skyview Closets, Cabinetry & Blinds, as a recipient of the under-40 category in Penticton’s Top 40 Awards.

Before purchasing Skyview, Elizabeth began her academic career with a scholarship to UBC, followed by coursework in Los Angeles, and finally completed a double major in Modern History and Politics at the University of London. Following graduation, she worked as a journalist for Women & Home Magazine and a VIP Coordinator at The Ritz London before attending Oxford Brooks University for a Masters in International Relations Management. Upon returning home, Elizabeth held a variety of roles in the family’s business of RPB Hotels, including graphic design, marketing, administration, public relations and executive management, helping to oversee and participate in larger-scale construction projects, such as the Penticton Lakeside Resort's West Wing annex and West Conference Centre as well as a number of renovations.

In 2023, Elizabeth chose to embark on her own entrepreneurial journey by acquiring Skyview, a decision that has led to a diversified product offering including custom kitchens, millwork, wallpaper and interior design, as well as expanding our serviceable areas to the coastal regions of British Columbia. Team productivity has been built on self-empowerment, giving each employee the tools and skills to manage their own time, take ownership of their own success and find solutions to challenges and conflict. Because many on Elizabeth’s team, including herself, are parents to younger kids, she created a ‘Fun Zone’ at the office, complete with a tv, couch, snacks, video games for team member’s children and families to use whenever they want. Everyone is also allowed to bring their pet to work, and new project on the horizon is converting part of Skyview’s space into an in-house gym.

Elizabeth’s generosity doesn’t stop with her team. Local businesses benefit from Skyview’s ‘support local first’ philosophy, and organizations like Penticton Secondary's female “Volleytech” team, the Apex Freestyle Team, Penticton Pinnacles, and Penticton Minor Hockey, along with not-for-profits such as The Kiwanis Society and the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre Society have all received support from Skyview.

As she continues to steer Skyview towards new heights, Elizabeth’s passion for excellence and inclusivity is an inspiration to leaders everywhere.

Photo: Diana Stirling

Top 40 Over 40 Award recipient: Diana Stirling

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce are ecstatic to announce that Diana Stirling is now a two-time Top 40 Recipient, this time in the 40 and Over category.

Back in 2014 when Diana was named as a Penticton Top 40 Under 40, she ran LocoLanding Adventure Park employing 30 youth, but she also had a goal of creating more unique tourism businesses and experiences staffed entirely by teens. Today, Diana is the co-owner of not only LocoLanding but also Cherry on Top Shake Shop, Lickity Splitz Ice Cream, Cardle & Co., a proud co- partner with Penticton Indian Band in Coyote Cruises, and now employs around 150 teenagers. She has also helped create signature events like the Easter Egg fun day and the Wildstone Colour Run which has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars donated to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre and other outstanding organizations. Diana has also focused on being a steward of the community, opting to use electric go-karts and bumper boats even though they are more expensive, and developed a new tube design that makes linking floaties together much safer when floating down the channel.

If you’ve ever seen the gardens at LocoLanding, you’ll see the love that goes into them, and one of Diana’s favourite times is when the gates close after the summer. With the gardens still in full bloom, the flowers are cut and made into over 150 gorgeous bouquets for the students at Out’ma school, who then get to take them home to their family. The result is hearing the heartfelt stories from elders, aunts, and moms of how special that gift from their child made them feel.

Another wonderful tradition is LocoLanding’s Food for Fun program, where every grade 3 student in School District 67 gets to come to the park for free in exchange for a food bank donation. Not only does this week-long program see over 3,000 items of food collected each year, but it also ensures that every child, regardless of their financial circumstances, has the opportunity to experience LocoLanding.

But Diana’s most important goal is advocating for youth and the amazing workforce they are. When a guest walks through LocoLanding’s gates, into Lickety Splitz, or floats down the channel, having positive interactions with teenagers, her staff and our future, is the most meaningful mission her businesses can have.