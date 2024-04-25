Ex-employee files lawsuit against Penticton soccer club claiming termination without cause

Photo: File photo

A miffed ex-employee is suing Penticton's Pinnacles Football Club, alleging they were terminated without cause and are owed more than $33K.

Jacquie Hertlein filed a civil lawsuit in Penticton court on Monday and named the Pinnacles Football Club, a non-profit youth soccer association, as the defendant.

Hertlein was introduced as the U14 Boys Excelsior District Team coach in 2021, after previously coaching the coaching for 15 years in Calgary, Alta. and receiving Mount Royal University’s Lifetime Distinguished Alumni Award.

In the lawsuit, Hertlein alleges that the breach of contract happened when she was an employee from April 2022 to October 2023.

She alleged that they had negotiated a contract with the Pinnacles board of directors and it was agreed upon by the chair and vice-chair.

"One of two directors held up the signing of the contract, even though there was an expectation of [Hertlein] to work within the contract and job description expectations," the civil suit reads.

Hertlein claims to have been terminated without cause by the board in October 2023 and she is owed vacation pay, payment in lieu of notice of termination and repayment of a five-day suspension (with no signed contract) allegedly administered in an arbitrary manner.

She is also seeking damages for the dismissal, alleging that the current president and vice-president of the board engaged in defamation and refused to recuse themselves on other avenues of legal remedy being sought for harassment, privacy breaches, and information and privacy infractions.

Hertlein is also seeking damages for claimed psychological pain and the costs associated with it.

In total, Hertlein is seeking $33,750.00 with $21,500 of the claim coming from the contract breach, and $12,00 coming from damages, along with court filing and service fees.

Pinnacles Football Club was not immediately available for comment.

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have yet been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.