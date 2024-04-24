Raw video: Beaver going about business on Okanagan Lake in Penticton

Contributed

A Penticton man captured a peaceful sight on Okanagan Lake this week — a beaver going about its business.

Marshall Shelswell spotted the furry friend around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and shared the video with fellow Pentictonites on social media.

The footage shows the animal investigating some fallen branches, then heading out into the still water.

Shelswell said he sees beavers a lot on the lake, though if you want to spot them too, you may need to become an early riser — he notes they are most active in the morning.