Naramata’s Neverland Tea Cottage closing for this season as owners revamp

Photo: Neverland Tea Cottage

A beloved local spot in the Naramata Village known for serving a whimsical high tea experience will not be reopening for the summer season.

Neverland Tea Cottage will remain closed in 2024 after their usual winter break. All bookings have been cancelled for the season.

Co-owner Renee Iaci said they were considering leasing it for the year and had a couple of people showing interest, but nothing was solidified.

"When we opened, we brought staff from Vancouver. But being seasonal, it was just not sustainable to put them on a retainer and have them for the year, financially," she said.

"Our staff that we did have last year were fantastic...But we didn't have a full-time pastry chef in place."

Trying to get a chef in place was tricky too.

Now the owners plan to "revamp and redo" the tea cottage and figure out the best way to move forward.

"Even if it isn't the full high tea, in some form or another, we want it to open [eventually]," Iaci added. "We're brewing something that might include the cottage but it won't be for this year."

"We're always open for offers in terms of the possibility of leasing."

At this time, its sister restaurant located in Vancouver, the Neverland Tea Salon, remains open.

Those interested in contacting the cottage to connect for leasing opportunities can reach out to [email protected]