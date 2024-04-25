New documentary follows Penticton woman's journey to saving a stranger's life with her kidney

Casey Richardson

A documentary telling the incredible story of a Penticton mother who donated her kidney to save a stranger’s life and sparked a nationwide campaign is now available to stream.

‘Because I Can’ directed by Kelowna filmmaker Ryan Tebbutt, follows Shelley Hunt, a mother of two young boys from Penticton, during her journey in the process of being an anonymous living kidney donor.

Using footage of past and present, Hunt narrates her journey through the process that eventually saved the life of a little boy who was diagnosed with enlarged kidneys at just 26 weeks in the womb.

Hunt decided to donate to the young boy, who was the same age as her son.

Tebbutt and Hunt connected well over a decade ago when she had decided to donate and thought a budding filmmaker might take an interest in following her journey.

In 2012, Hunt ran into an old high school classmate teaching at an Okanagan film school and was introduced to Tebbutt, who is the owner of Edge Digital Media. He took on the project alongside Kelly Veltri.

"I do a lot of corporate commercial type work. But also my passion is documentary, I’ve been doing that for quite a while, I worked on several features out in Calgary when I worked out there," Tebbutt said.

"It started as a small, five to 10-minute documentary, but it kind of grew over time. And there was no money involved, so it was a passion project."

Around the same time, Hunt had started up the Because I Can campaign on Facebook promoting organ donation, raising awareness by setting up booths at events and concerts.

"We weren't trying to solicit people to become living donors. That's a very personal decision. But we were trying to raise awareness about it while also getting people just to register their wishes when they pass" she said.

"All four of us just did it as a passion project. We paid our own way through it all. Ryan and Kelly, were working pro bono the whole time and then the donation happened in 2014.

"We just continued on and on. We did see organ donation rates, particularly in BC go up, which was I feel like we were a big part of that, which was so cool."

Hunt said many people are unaware that to choose to donate organs upon their death by putting their name on the province's donor registry or opting to become a donor when applying or renewing their driver's licence.

"If you aren't registered and if you haven't talked to your family about what your wishes are, that's a pretty horrific time for your family who has lost you to make that decision not knowing what you wanted."

Tebbutt said while the documentary is about organ donation and kidney disease, the broader theme is altruism and what can happen as a result.

"I really hope that people look at the documentary and [get] inspired to just do something good," he added.

Following filming, years went by and life went on without the documentary fully being developed.

"We never ventured to make any money doing this project, it was just something as a story we wanted to share with the world and so it just kind I actually kind of went through a grieving process of letting it go. The good we've done is still so worth it," Hunt said.

"We actually were a part of making connections between people who wanted to donate and people who needed a kidney transplant and then I got to donate, which was so cool."

Around 2017, Hunt said she let the dream of the documentary coming to fruition go.

"What I didn't know is that Ryan knew somewhere at the core of himself that he would complete the film. I didn't know that he was holding that, because we all moved on to different projects and life stages," she said.

What changed for Tebbutt was that in April 2019, Nova Scotia passed legislation to become the first North American jurisdiction to adopt presumed consent legislation [for organ donation after death], and this legislation went into effect on Jan. 18, 2021.

"At that point, I really wanted to finish [and] to keep working on this film. So I put a pitch together for Telus originals and after about a year and a half of dialogue back and forth and suggestions, they green-lit the film and provided a budget to get it finished," he said.

“It's a big weight off my shoulders, actually because this film has been in the queue since we started shooting in 2012.”

Hunt said she was shocked when Tebbutt told her the news.

"I don't think I could even speak when he told me that he had acquired the funding from Telus to complete the film because I had completely put it to rest. It was almost scary," she added.

With a fresh set of ideas for the project, the documentary combined shots of films from the start to new interviews reconnecting with people years later.

"It's better than I thought it would turn out because as you can imagine, we shot a lot of it 10 years ago. So you question your abilities as a filmmaker. Our skills have graduated over the years to be better filmmakers, but I was pleasantly surprised that we did a really good job in those days, finding and asking the right questions and long interviews and gathering the right story points that we didn't have to tie too many loose ends together," Tebbutt said.

“The coolest thing I've ever done is encapsulated in film and then people that I love get to share in it,” Hunt added.

“It is so emotional for me because I have yet to have a friend or family member watch it who hasn't bawled their eyes out.”

Now that the film has been released across Canada, the two are just hoping that people watch it, and try and make some sort of measurable difference in the crisis that they feel is solvable, which is long wait lists for transplants.

"Because I Can" is now streaming online at TelusOriginals and can be found here or you can see it on TelusOptik TV.