Princeton getting closer to finish line for post-flood water fixes

Photo: Town of Princeton

The Town of Princeton has provided an update and timeline for an important well replacement project that will get the area close to rescinding a long-standing boil water notice.

The Memorial Park Wells 1 and 2 replacement is well underway, according to press release issued this week. Bree Construction was awarded the project back in May 2023, and since then all of the underground infrastructure has been installed.

"The next steps are the installation of mechanical and electrical components inside the facility, then tie-ins and commissioning," reads the press release.

"We are now very close to having the Boil Water Notice rescinded. The estimated timeline for commissioning is August – September 2024."

The wells have been impacted since November 2021, when devastating floods caused unprecedented damage. Project funding finally came into place in June 2022, at a price tag of $4.5 million.

"The Town is grateful for your ongoing patience, understanding, and support while we work towards providing the community with a new and improved source of potable water."