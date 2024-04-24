BC Transit helping celebrate Youth Week in Penticton and Summerland

Photo: City of Penticton

BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the District of Summerland have announced free transit during Youth Week, May 1 – 7, 2024.

In Summerland, Route 30 between Summerland and Penticton will be free for those under 18 with valid ID.

This is in addition to the fact that all Summerland residents can now ride for free on Route 30, as part of a free fare pilot program.

For routes within Penticton, transit is free year-round for those aged 24 and under who register for the new Youth Pass program. More information can be found here.

"We encourage our customers to use the Umo app, Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning your next transit journey," reads a press release from BC Transit.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and the like, click here.