Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club kicks off used book sale with hundreds of titles and puzzles to choose from

Photo: Casey Richardson

Grab yourself a few new novels to peruse in the spring sunshine at the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club's annual book sale.

Club treasurer Colleen Lister said the long-time book sale had an estimated 8,000 books donated this year and it was great to see so many people out early Tuesday morning as the sale began.

"They were lined up outside the door when I arrived," she added.

"I've noticed that over the years that people don't just come once. They go home, they start thinking about, 'Wow, this is such a good price. What are the books we got?' And they come back and start all over again."

Book and puzzles are just $2.50 a piece.

As the largest fundraiser for the club's local projects, it's an important event.

"We normally net about $14,000 and I'd like to do that again this year," Lister added. All proceeds go to local Rotary Projects.

The book sale runs until Saturday, April. 27, open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Penticton Curling Club.

Any books not sold off by the end of the fundraiser will be added throughout the city's little free libraries.