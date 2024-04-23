Penticton RCMP closed down Green Mountain Road after stolen vehicle collision with cop car

Photo: File photo

Green Mountain Road was closed for multiple hours on Tuesday morning to allow for Penticton RCMP to investigate after a major car crash occurred.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett said the 750 block of Green Mountain Rd was closed after a two vehicle collision involving a stolen vehicle out of the Whistler area, collided with a police cruiser.

The road remained closed for a few hours as the investigation took place.

One front line officer was treated for minor injuries after the vehicle incident.

Brett said no other injuries were reported at the time.

"The investigation into the matter is still on-going and no further information will be released," she added.