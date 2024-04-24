Boundary region receiving $165K to help economic diversification, development

Photo: File photo

The provincial government announced up to $33 million invested across rural areas of the province for the second intake of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP), part of which will be going to support the growth of the Boundary region.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell said that funding will deliver projects to the community.

Local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations will be receiving funding to promote economic diversification, clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development.

“Diversifying the economy in our rural communities is essential to create good-paying jobs for the future,” Russell said in a press release.

“Our government’s investment in the Boundary region for the forest industry will help to ensure that local communities have a sustainable economy for the long-term.”

The Boundary region is receiving $165,000 in funding for their economic diversification plan.

In its first two years, REDIP will see as much as $99 million invested in more than 300 projects throughout rural B.C.