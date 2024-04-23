Penticton hosting Day of Mourning Ceremony in Gyro Park for those who have died or been injured on the job

Photo: Pexels

The City of Penticton is inviting residents to attend this Friday’s "Day of Mourning," to remember those who have died or been injured on the job.

Every year, workers, families, employers, and others come together at events held around the province to honour the lives and renew the commitment to creating safer workplaces.

“When you leave for work in the morning, you expect to return home safely that night but far too many people don’t make it or they return after suffering some lasting trauma," said Daniel York, the City of Penticton’s senior advisor on occupational health and safety, said in a press release.

“The Day of Mourning represents a chance to honour those who have died, been injured or suffered an illness due to their work. And it’s also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to all of us doing everything we can to ensure safe workplaces are a priority.”

According to the city press release, 175 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease in 2023. There were 82 fatalities due to traumatic injury and 93 fatalities due to occupational disease.

The Day of Mourning ceremony will be held at Gyro Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 26.

Representatives from the city, RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, CUPE 608, Fortis BC, the Penticton Fire Department and WorkSafeBC will speak and place a carnation in a commemorative wreath.

At the end of the ceremony, the public is also invited to place carnations in remembrance.

For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available online at www.Penticton.ca on Friday morning.