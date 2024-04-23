Recreation Penticton shifting some popular group fitness classes to drop-in model

Photo: Pixabay

Those looking to strengthen their core or stretch out will now have more opportunity to join in when their schedule allows, as the City of Penticton announced changes coming for public fitness classes next month.

Recreation Penticton will be offering some of their popular group fitness classes as drop-in opportunities, starting May 1.

"The change from a registered program delivery to drop-in provides greater flexibility for participation without the cost or commitment of signing up for a full series," the city shared in their announcement.

Users can secure their spaces online or in person on the day of the class starting at 6 a.m. Spaces are limited.

Drop-in Group Fitness classes include:

Zumba

Lablast

Challenge and Chill (yoga/pilates)

Cardio box and step aerobics

Silver Strength

Beach Bootcamp

H.I.I.T

Pilates

Holistic yoga

Rose yoga

Chair yoga

To book a spot, visit www.penticton.ca/register and for more information about class descriptions, check out www.penticton.ca/recguide