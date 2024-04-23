Penticton groups seeking red dresses to decorate Lakeshore Drive for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Photo: File photo

In honour of the annual Red Dress Day, a number of Penticton organizations are asking for donations from locals to help build the significant event.

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre, South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association, the Penticton Indian Band, and the City of Penticton are collecting dresses for the 2024 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Red Dress Day on May 5.

"This significant event symbolizes a collective commitment to raising awareness and fostering change," the press release reads.

"The annual Red Dress Day is a powerful symbol of remembrance and advocacy for the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls."

Red dresses will be displayed on this on lamp posts along Lakeshore Drive, to honour the lives of Indigenous women and girls who have been lost.

"We are reaching out to individuals and businesses in the community to donate red dresses for this vital cause. Your contributions will serve as a stark visual reminder of the many lives affected by this ongoing tragedy."

Red dresses cane be brought to the Ashnola building at Okanagan College on 538 Duncan Ave West. Dresses can be brought to the front administration desk, Monday to Friday.

Anyone needing assistance can call Samantha Smith at 250-460-1770.

"Your generous donations will help us ensure that every lamp post along the lakeshore is adorned with a red dress, symbolizing the spirits of the women and girls we walk for."

Everyone is invited to participate and contribute to this cause, joining together on May 5 to walk down Lakeshore together, demonstrating a community-wide commitment to addressing and combating this violence.