Craft Culture bringing annual spring market to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Photo: Craft Culture

It will be a crafty few days at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this weekend.

Craft Culture's third annual Penticton Spring Market will take place April 27-28. The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will host over 90 crafters and artisans.

Visitors are invited to explore a variety of handmade products, from jewelry and pottery to home decor items, gourmet foods, and more.

Plus, the first 50 visitors on both Saturday and Sunday will receive swag bags filled with surprises from vendors, and every attendee will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a handmade door prize.

"We consistently hear attendees say our markets are the best they've ever attended! This reflects the incredible talent of our vendors and the quality of their products," said organizer Karalyn Lockhart in a press release issued Monday.

"We take great pride in curating a handpicked selection of artists to ensure an outstanding shopping experience. All Craft Culture vendors are carefully screened to guarantee the quality and authenticity of their offerings."

The market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, and kids 15 and under enter free. To see the full schedule and vendor list, visit www.craftculture.ca.

The convention centre will also host the Penticton Quilters' Gulid show, featuring locals showing off their work on Friday and Saturday.