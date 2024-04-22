RCMP seeking public help finding missing man last seen in Penticton

Photo: RCMP
Chad Ferguson was last seen in Penticton.
Police in Penticton are is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.
Chad Ferguson, 43, was reported missing on April 18, 2024, having been last seen on April 14.
He is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 5 feet 7 inches
- 135 lbs
- Brown hair, blue eyes
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a blue plaid sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.
"Police are very concerned for Chad's health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long," reads a press release from the RCMP issued Monday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chad Ferguson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).