RCMP seeking public help finding missing man last seen in Penticton

Photo: RCMP Chad Ferguson was last seen in Penticton.

Police in Penticton are is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.

Chad Ferguson, 43, was reported missing on April 18, 2024, having been last seen on April 14.

He is described as:

Caucasian male

5 feet 7 inches

135 lbs

Brown hair, blue eyes

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a blue plaid sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

"Police are very concerned for Chad's health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long," reads a press release from the RCMP issued Monday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chad Ferguson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).