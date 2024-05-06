Missing Penticton man found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE May 6, 2024

The missing 43-year-old man has been found safe.

This story has been updated to remove his name and photo.

ORIGINAL April 22, 2024

Police in Penticton are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.

The man, 43, was reported missing on April 18, 2024, having been last seen on April 14.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a blue plaid sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

"Police are very concerned for [the man's] health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long," reads a press release from the RCMP issued Monday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing man is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).