Penticton's 100 Women Who Care disperses $4,400 to local mental health causes

Photo: 100 Women Who Care

Penticton's 100 Women Who Care group was back at their charitable giving this spring, awarding more than $4,400 in total to deserving local non-profits.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from organizations in need of funds, met for their most recent quarterly event at the Dragonboat Pub.

The latest event was mental health-themed, and the women heard pitches from the Canadian Mental Health Association - South Okanagan Similkameen, SOS Mental Wellness Society and OneSky's Beginnings Pregnancy Support Program.

OneSky was voted to receive the lion's share of the pot, $3,400, with $500 going to each of the other two charities as well.

Since 2014, 100 Women Who Care has given more than $160,000 to 58 unique local charities. For more information on 100 Women Who Care and how to get involved locally, click here.