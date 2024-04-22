Penticton Kidzfest launches 'Buddy Donation Program' to ensure festival is accessible to all

Photo: Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest

Penticton's ultimate children's festival is launching the Kidzfest Festival Buddy Donation Program, an initiative dedicated to fostering accessibility and enhancing the festival experience for everyone involved.

"Kidzfest holds a special place in our community as it brings world class performing artists and activities to the children and families of the South Okanagan. However, we recognize that not everyone has equal access to these experiences," reads a press release from the organization.

Hence the Festival Buddy Donation Program. It is a fund that will directly sponsor tickets to those who might not be able to afford to bring their family to enjoy the festivities.

"We believe that the Arts should not be exclusive, that everyone should have the opportunity to be inspired and grow their view of the world around them, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Jacki Kliever, one of the festival organizers at Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest.

"The Festival Buddy Donation Program reflects our commitment to creating a more accessible and welcoming environment for everyone in our community."

Parker’s Chrysler has committed to matching Festival Buddy Donations, up to the first 50 tickets purchased.

"Parker's Chrysler is proud to partner with Ha Ha Ha KidzFest, making family fun accessible to all. We invite our business community to join us in ensuring every family can enjoy the magic of this event." Jim Tabler, Parker's Chrysler dealer principal.

Here is how it works:

Donation: Festival Buddy Tickets are available for purchase alongside General Admission Tickets on the Kidzfest website. For bulk blocks of Festival Buddy Tickets, please contact Kidzfest directly.

Distribution: Sponsored tickets are allocated in partnership with a variety of local non-profit and charity organizations, ensuring that those in genuine need of assistance receive support.

Enjoyment: Recipients of sponsored tickets can enjoy themselves for a day of Kidzfest programs and fun alongside their peers, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime.

"Join us in making Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest more accessible, inclusive, and memorable for all. Together, we can build a community where everyone feels welcome and celebrated," the organizers say.

For more details, click here, or contact Jacki at [email protected].

Kidzfest 2024 runs June 6-8 at Penticton's Gyro Park.