South Okanagan ripe with options for staycations

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Looking to relax, unwind and recharge? Try a staycation in the South Okanagan!

The Lakeside Resort in Oliver is the perfect place to enjoy a night (or two, or even three!) for what owner Sally Bouchard says is a “low-key, casual and fun [way to] bring you back to the traditions and experiences of past holidays.”

“As an Okanagan classic holiday location we have very committed customers who visit us every year and keep us basically sold out for the peak July/August season,” she explained. “The shoulder seasons are so much more laid back and much less full!”

From now until May 31, the Lakeside Resort is offering a “stay for three nights and pay for two” special on any of their accommodations, including suites, RV camping or cabanas. Mid-season camping rate, set at $55, is also on until Jun. 22.

“Our famous “Steak-on-the-Lake” golf packages still have mid-week availability until the end of June,” added Bouchard. “We’d like to appeal to Okanaganites to come and enjoy their own area before the tourist crowds arrive.”

And there’s plenty to enjoy, with Bouchard making some excellent suggestions on making your staycation extra special: “Oliver has so many things to do including world class golf, amazing bike riding and hiking, so many different wineries offering various eclectic experiences, first class restaurants, lots of beaches for families and the list goes on!” she said.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy some relaxing time on the beach, with The Lakeside Resort situated on Tuc-el-Nuit Lake.

“A small, spring fed lake, Tuc-el-Nuit does not allow power boats and our private 500’ beach is shallow, clean and safe,” said Bouchard.

For more information and to book your staycation, visit thelakesideresort.com

Also in Oliver is the Coast Hotel, a pet-friendly hotel offering member and senior rates. Until Jun. 14, members enjoy 30 per cent off their stay in the heart of wine country, so be sure to visit coasthotels.com for more information!

Looking for something more outdoors? South Okanagan RV Days is already booking RVs and trailers for 2024, with discount rates on for the off season until Jun. 24. One week rentals are 33 per cent off, two weeks are 40 per cent off, and for longer rentals. Call the office for pricing.

RVs and trailers can be delivered to the campsite of your choice, are air-conditioned and set up for your arrival - camping has never been so easy or fun!

Book your trailer online at rvdays.ca.

