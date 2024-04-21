S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society hosting 110th Birthday Party for local ships

Photo: e Penticton Museum and Archives (PMA 5297)

It's been 110 years since the S.S. Naramata first graced Okanagan Lake.

The S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society shared the anniversary on Saturday, with the announcement that soon they'll be hosting an event to celebrate the birthday of the S.S. Sicamous and S.S. Naramata next month.

The S.S. Naramata ran for 53 years from April 1914 to August 1967.

"She was used to transport fruit and other cargo up and down the lake on barges. The Naramata was able to transport up to 20 rail cars: two barges carrying between eight and 10 rail cars," the socitey said in their post.

"She also served as an icebreaker for the other ships on the lake, including the S.S. Sicamous."

When the demand for tugs diminished, the Naramata was taken out of service in 1967.

The sternwheeler S.S. Sicamous was launched soon after, on May 19, 1914 and was in service for 22 years, until 1936, according to the society.

The Sicamous travelled from Penticton to Okanagan Landing daily (except Sunday) with 14 scheduled stops along the way.

The society said the City of Penticton was approached by the Penticton Gyro Club in 1949, who wanted to use the ship as their club house after it had been retired and sitting the ship yard.

Together they arranged to purchase the ship from Canadian Pacific. She was towed back home to Penticton on a wet and windy day in August of 1951, where the vessel has remained since.

Locals and visitors are invited out to join the S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society for the "Family Regatta birthday party celebration" on May 19 for a complementary event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Our Sicamous Family Regatta birthday party is a fun event for all community members to take part in. Get in the game playing spirit and come on down and play a bunch of different park games," the society said.

"Finish all the games and win a goodie bag!"

The event will include:

Park games: sack races, bottle ring toss, giant tic tac toe, washer toss, horse shoes, egg race, corn holes, and a flag hunt.

Concession: cotton candy, popcorn machine, candy cart, and more!

Photo Booth in the Stern Salon.

Canoe races: weather dependent.

Wine & Beer tastings.

Food Trucks & Vendors for purchase.

Museum will be open to view.

Live music in the Dining hall & in the park.

First come first serve cupcakes at 2 p.m. to celebrate the time the SS Sicamous launched in 1914.

More details to be announced soon, keep an eye on their website here.