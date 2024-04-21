Summerland animal rescue seeking helping hands for cat sanctuary

Casey Richardson

If you happen to love cleaning and don't mind a cuteness overload everywhere to distract you, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland might be the perfect fit for you.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said she's hoping people have been looking for a new place to volunteer as they have space for cleaners to join their morning shifts.

"Did I mention that we have kittens," she said. "We seem to have a lot of fun on our days and the house cats seem to really enjoy meeting new people."

The cleaning shifts are between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and they have several days as options to choose from.

"We really appreciate any helping hands and the results of us helping and working together is so fulfilling when we see that what we're doing in giving these babies is the best environment possible with all of the comforts that they deserve."

If you're interested in more information, email [email protected] attention morning sunshine.