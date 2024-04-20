Yellow Camaro left behind in Penticton yard after reports of it speeding through town

Photo: Ava Babakaiff

Penticton residents have reported seeing one individual flee down a bank on foot after crashing a yellow Camaro into a front yard on Saturday.

A photo taken by Ava Babakaiff shows police and multiple vehicles in the area. The Camaro was left behind near the Wiltse Elementary School.

"All I heard from family and neighbours was that he was driving extremely fast, went through the neighbour’s yard got out and went down the bank. Just hoping they find him, and very grateful no one was hurt," she said over Messenger.

She noted she didn’t hear or see anything other than the car.

K9 units have also been seen in the area.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.