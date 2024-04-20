RCMP searching for car thief after they leave sports car behind in Penticton yard

Photo: Ava Babakaiff

UPDATED: 4:35 p.m.

Penticton RCMP said the driver of a stolen yellow sports car that crashed into a front yard on Saturday hasn't been located after fleeing on foot.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. said officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle that was located on Eastside Road just before 9 a.m.

"When members approached the vehicle and the occupant, the vehicle fled the area at high rates of speed," Brett said in a statement.

"Shortly after, a single motor vehicle incident was reported in the 160 block of Laurel Place. A witness reported that a yellow Mustang had crashed into her yard and the driver immediately fled on foot," Brett added.

RCMP responded to the area and were able to confirm the vehicle was stolen. A search was conducted, however police did not located the sole occupant.

Brett said the investigation into the matter is still on-going.

ORIGINAL: 1:05 p.m.

Penticton residents have reported seeing one individual flee down a bank on foot after crashing a yellow sport car into a front yard on Saturday.

A photo taken by Ava Babakaiff shows police and multiple vehicles in the area. The sports car was left behind near the Wiltse Elementary School.

"All I heard from family and neighbours was that he was driving extremely fast, went through the neighbour’s yard got out and went down the bank. Just hoping they find him, and very grateful no one was hurt," she said over Messenger.

She noted she didn’t hear or see anything other than the car.

K9 units have also been seen in the area.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.