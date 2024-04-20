Penticton pot shop ready to celebrate provincial changes with launch of cannabis patio

Photo: Contributed Cannabis Cottage has made some improvements to their patio area, now that the provincial government has green-lit cannbis consumption in picnic areas.

Penticton's Cannabis Cottage is looking to host a “huge party” on 4/20 to celebrate the launch of their 'Potio' space, after BC made some legislative changes back in February.

The major change for the cannabis industry was quietly announced by the provincial government, which now allows the promotion of cannabis-friendly spaces and consumption of cannabis on public patios.

Licensees have been given the green light to promote a place to consume cannabis or to spend time after consuming cannabis.

Cannabis Cottage is hosting their patio party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“There's going to be a whole bunch of different vendors and it's an opportunity to meet and greet with some of the craft growers and brands that are in our area. We really like to feature the local people that are producing some of that bud that some of us have come to love,” Penticton Cannabis Cottage owner Mariana Wolff previously told Castanet.

She added that there will also be a drop-in art workshop, goodies to purchase and features from local beverage and baked goods companies.

Cannabis consumption is still not allowed inside cannabis stores, and licensees must ensure any cannabis consumption near their stores don't end up within their establishment.

Casey Richardson