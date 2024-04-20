Summerland Rotary Club hosting Party For The Pier evening extravaganza

The Summerland Rotary Club is continuing in its quest to raise funds for a new, much-improved local pier to replace the aged-out Kiwanis Pier that had to be removed last year.
The rotary will be hosting a Party For The Pier extravaganza, happening on Saturday, May 11.
Tickets are $100/person and include VIP access to an evening filled with gourmet delights from Darin Paterson, live music by 13 Broken Bones, and a silent auction.
Each ticket includes a complimentary drink and a $50 tax receipt. Tables seat eight guests.
The Rotary Club is working with the District of Summerland to help raise funds for the new pier. While council has agreed to spend $800k in grant funding on a basic replacement pier, the club has taken over raising funds for enhancements.
Plans are in the works to add a shade structure, benches, aquatic steps, a slide, a climbing wall, a rope swing and electrical services.
As of the last report, the Rotary said the community has supported a charity golf tournament, Canadian flag fundraiser, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations to bring them closer to their $100,000 goal.
The last two Hometown Rotary 50/50 draw reached jackpots of $31,390 and $26,770 so the draw winners received $15,695 and $13,385.
For more information on the Party For The Pier and to purchase tickets, head to the Rotary website here.