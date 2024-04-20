Summerland Rotary Club hosting Party For The Pier evening extravaganza

Photo: Rotary Club of Summerland The old Kiwanis Pier, that the Rotary Club of Summerland is hoping to replace with an even better iteration.

The Summerland Rotary Club is continuing in its quest to raise funds for a new, much-improved local pier to replace the aged-out Kiwanis Pier that had to be removed last year.

The rotary will be hosting a Party For The Pier extravaganza, happening on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets are $100/person and include VIP access to an evening filled with gourmet delights from Darin Paterson, live music by 13 Broken Bones, and a silent auction.

Each ticket includes a complimentary drink and a $50 tax receipt. Tables seat eight guests.

The Rotary Club is working with the District of Summerland to help raise funds for the new pier. While council has agreed to spend $800k in grant funding on a basic replacement pier, the club has taken over raising funds for enhancements.

Plans are in the works to add a shade structure, benches, aquatic steps, a slide, a climbing wall, a rope swing and electrical services.

As of the last report, the Rotary said the community has supported a charity golf tournament, Canadian flag fundraiser, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations to bring them closer to their $100,000 goal.

The last two Hometown Rotary 50/50 draw reached jackpots of $31,390 and $26,770 so the draw winners received $15,695 and $13,385.

For more information on the Party For The Pier and to purchase tickets, head to the Rotary website here.