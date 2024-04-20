Foundry starting up welcoming space in Summerland for youth activities and games

Photo: Pixabay

Hoping to provide a place to gather for youth in the Summerland area that will build a sense of community, Foundry Penticton has launched a new program.

The program, called SAGE (Snacks, Art, Games & Events), is all about providing a welcoming space for youth ages 12 to 18.

"Since the loss of SADI, there hasn't been much for our youth here, so we're working to rebuild that sense of community," Foundry youth peer support worker Kayley Robb said in a press release.

"We understand that accessing these services can be tough for smaller communities, so we're expanding into new areas."

Youth will be invited to gather ever second Tuesday for various activities like painting, games and crafts. Recent events have included [ainting rainbow macrame wall hangers and spending time at the library.

The next event will be at HeartSpace Yoga for sound healing on Tuesday, April 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more about SAGE or getting involved an reach out at 250-488-4396 or [email protected]

The youth organization also announced the expansion of its RADAR program, which offers a safe group for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community along with allies and friends to gather at the start of January.

Foundry Penticton offers young people ages 12 to 24 access to mental health and substance use support, physical and sexual healthcare, peer support and social services. For more information, head to their website here.