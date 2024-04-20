Photo: File photo

A Penticton man will spend 60 more days behind bars following incidents of theft.

Chance Russell Frank Marko, born in 1995, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Friday to enter a guilty plea and learn his sentence for a series of criminal incidents in 2023.

Court heard that on June 29, 2023 at 2:40 a.m., police were called to TwinCon Enterprises in Penticton for a report of a “suspicious occurrence.”

Police attended and saw open containers by a service truck, some tools on the ground, and found Marko slumped over in the passenger seat of another nearby truck, ostensibly intoxicated. He was removed, arrested and later released.

On Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:42 p.m. RCMP were called by bylaw officers who reported they had caught Marko in position of a forklift key at a building site, and a bag of belongings that did not belong to him. He was arrested and later released.

On Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:48 p.m. police were called to the Penticton Safeway for reports of a shoplifter. Marko, who was well known to the loss prevention officer, had left the store with a bag of items he did not pay for.

He was found nearby and arrested with roughly $100 of goods.

Court heard that Marko has a lengthy criminal history with 20 convictions, and also that he had a difficult childhood and his problems with addiction started early.

Marko told the court that he has done work on himself while behind bars and is ready to clean up his act and prove to the community he wants to be a contributing member.

The judge sentenced him to 270 days behind bars for all three incidents which, once time served was calculated, means Marko will spend 60 more days in prison.

That sentence will be followed by a probationary period with standard conditions.