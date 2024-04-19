Penticton Neighbourhood Association planning Earth Day cleanup

Photo: File photo

The Penticton Neighbourhood Association is excited to announce its inaugural Earth Day Community Cleanup, taking place this weekend.

On Sunday, April 21 at 10 a.m., anyone interested in helping out the cause of a cleaner Penticton is invited to meet at Gyro Park.

“The Penticton Neighbourhood Association is excited to help Pentictonites meet new neighbours, enjoy the outdoors, and contribute to keeping our city beautiful. A cleanup event is a small investment of time that has positive gains for all residents,” said Nicolas Stulberg, community president of the association, in a news release issued Friday.

All cleanup materials will be provided. All that attendees need to do is dress for the weather and wear comfortable footwear.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to show up, and look forward to meeting some like-minded neighbours.

“We’re excited to see the community come together in the spirit of Earth Day and hope to see many new faces learn about the PNA. We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family members to participate,” said Madisyn McMillan, neighbourhood captain for the Main North area.

Community members can confirm attendance by emailing [email protected] or liking the group's Facebook page and viewing the event details, so that organizers can get a ballpark idea of numbers.

For more information about the Penticton Neighbourhood Association in general, click here.