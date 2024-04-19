City of Penticton opens applications for 2024 busking season

Photo: Recreation Penticton

Got an itch to share your talents? Applications are now open to the 2024 Penticton Buskers Program.

Any interest performers can now throw their hat in the ring to be considered for on-street entertainment at designated locations throughout the spring and summer season.

Busking activities can include:

Playing an instrument or multiple instruments

Performing a song, dance routine, mime act, clowning, juggling, puppetry, comedy or magic

Living statue act

Performing a circle show

Busking areas are identified by ‘Busk Stop’ signs:

Lakeshore Dr. at Power St.

Lakeshore Dr. at Winnipeg St.

Main St. at Lakeshore Dr.

Nanaimo Ave. at Main St.

300 Block Main St.

Anyone interested can find out more online here.