City of Penticton opens applications for 2024 busking season

Photo: Recreation Penticton
Got an itch to share your talents? Applications are now open to the 2024 Penticton Buskers Program.
Any interest performers can now throw their hat in the ring to be considered for on-street entertainment at designated locations throughout the spring and summer season.
Busking activities can include:
- Playing an instrument or multiple instruments
- Performing a song, dance routine, mime act, clowning, juggling, puppetry, comedy or magic
- Living statue act
- Performing a circle show
Busking areas are identified by ‘Busk Stop’ signs:
- Lakeshore Dr. at Power St.
- Lakeshore Dr. at Winnipeg St.
- Main St. at Lakeshore Dr.
- Nanaimo Ave. at Main St.
- 300 Block Main St.
Anyone interested can find out more online here.