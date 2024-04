Photo: Contributed

Rapper Flo Rida is coming to Penticton.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, the Miami-based artist behind hits like "Low (Feat. T-Pain," "Good Feeling" and "wild Ones (Feat. Sia)" will take stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. and will range from $59.50 to $109.50.

They can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.