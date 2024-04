Photo: File photo

Princeton residents are advised that the blue foot bridge will be closed next week for a full day.

The bridge, located between Lapworth Street and Allison Avenue, will be closed to all traffic to undergo replacement on April 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tulameen Avenue will be the detour. No one on any form of transportation will be allowed to cross the creek until the bridge project is completed.