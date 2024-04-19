Summerland groups hosting multiple events throughout Earth Week

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

Committed to climate action and building on advancing local climate action initiatives, Summerland will be host to numerous events for Earth Week, starting this Saturday.

The District of Summerland shared that theme for this year's Earth Week events is "sustainable mobility," to align with Earth Day Canada’s theme.

Starting on Saturday, residents can find a number of initiatives to take part in.

A community garbage clean-up contest will be hosted by the Replenish Refillery. From April 21 to April 26, residents are encouraged to clean-up around their neighbourhood in Summerland and bring in the trash to recycle and dispose of and receive a prize from the Refillery.

Compostable bags will be available for pick up from Replenish, located at 9921 Main Street.

Another contest is being hosted by the Summerland Museum & Archives Society, who are accepting submissions for their Earth Week photo contest. Running from April 21 to 26, the museum is accepting submissions on the theme “in your own backyard."

Participants are encouraged to take photos that capture the "beautiful and precious environment of Summerland."

There are three categories for entry: Children (12 and under), Teens (13-18), and Adult (19 and older). The winners will be selected by public voting and will receive prizes from local businesses.

Starting on Monday, the district is hosting a "Community Mobility Challenge," which encourages locals to walk, bike, scooter or use any other sustainable mobility device to get around to different activity stations around town.

Participants can start off by picking up an activity sheet at the Aquatic Centre and returning it by Saturday April 26 once they have completed the circuit of activities, all to be entered into a grand prize draw.

The district is also hosting a recycling depot on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the arena. Residents can bring items such as batteries, lighting fixtures and bulbs, TVs and small appliances and electronics, glass bottles and jars, smoke detectors and alarms, foam packaging and flexible packaging.

Drop by the Summerland arena from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get rid of old items sustainably.

Sunday will be the 18th annual Earth Day Celebration thanks to the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) and Summerland Environmental Science Group.

The event coincides with the Earth Day Fair, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Park. OASISS will have a number of native flowers, trees and shrubs for green thumbs to plant.

Planting starts at 10 a.m. and will continue until all plants are in the ground. Participants are asked to bring their shovels/trowels from home.

District community services staff from the landscaping crew will be on site providing support for the planting, in addition to the Summerland Fire Department who will have volunteer firefighters and their truck on site.

Organizations and vendors will also be on site to talk about invasive plants, land stewardship and landscaping for wildlife, along with kid friendly activities and lawn games.

Head to the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre on Sunday for a pollinator workshop with the arts centre and museum. The kid-friendly event will see participants creating sunflower plantings in recycled two-litre pop bottles; information on bees and pollinators will also be handed out.

Join in at the centre from 11 a.m. to. 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 24, sustainable mobility stations will be set up at the Jubilee/Rosedale bus stop and skate park.

District staff will be hosting two sustainable mobility stations in honour of the Earth Day theme. Those taking the bus, walking, biking or using any other sustainable mobility device can stop by for some snacks from 8 to 9 a.m. at the bus stop and from 3 to 4 p.m. at the skate park.

Check out a documentary film screening of "Life on Wheels" next Friday, April 26, at the Summerland ORL Branch.

The feature-length film shows a collection of mobility mavens, technologists, and dreamers on a journey through the highways, back alleys, and future scapes of transportation, according to a provided description.

A post-screening discussion will take place and door prizes will be raffled off at the end of the night.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Any questions about this year's events can be sent to Odessa Cohen, the district's sustainability coordinator, at [email protected]